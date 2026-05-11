Manx Auto Sport has urged spectators to show respect to volunteer marshals following reports of abusive behaviour during this weekend’s Manx Rally.
In a statement issued over the weekend, organisers said several marshals had reported being subjected to abuse from spectators while carrying out safety duties on rally stages around the island.
The organisation stressed that such behaviour was ‘not acceptable’ and reminded spectators that marshals are there to ensure the safety of competitors and the public.
The statement said: ‘Our marshals are there to keep you safe and must be listened to at all times.
‘A lot of marshals have many years’ experience behind them. Rallying is a spectator sport but please do not ruin it for others.
The appeal came during what proved to be a sombre weekend for the rallying community after a competitor died following a medical incident during Friday’s event.
In a statement released on Friday, Motorsport UK, Manx Auto Sport and the Manx National Rally organising team said they were ‘deeply saddened’ by the death and extended condolences to the competitor’s family, friends and the wider rallying community.
As a mark of respect, organisers confirmed that the stage on which the incident occurred would not be run again during the rally, although the remainder of the event continued as scheduled.
No further details about the competitor or the circumstances surrounding the incident have been released.
Despite the sadness surrounding the event, organisers said the weekend had also delivered a strong atmosphere for rally fans, with Andreas Rally Village providing a ‘pure adrenalin’ buzz throughout the competition.
Manx Auto Sport has since thanked volunteers and supporters for their efforts over the weekend as the clean-up operation continues following the event.
A full report from the weekend’s rally action can be found in the sports section of this week’s Manx Independent.