The Isle of Man Government has appointed Grace Eames as its new Chief People Officer, a role overseeing workforce and people matters for almost 8,000 public servants.
Ms Eames will lead the Office of Human Resources within the Cabinet Office and help deliver the Government’s People Strategy 2026-2031, which aims to create a ‘more engaged, skilled and inclusive public service’.
She is due to take up the position on Monday, June 1.
Speaking about the appointment, Ms Eames said: ‘I am delighted to be joining at such an important time. There is real ambition within Government and a commitment to building a culture where colleagues feel valued and supported.
‘I look forward to working with teams across government to turn that ambition into something people can feel every day.’
In the role, she will act as principal adviser on workforce and people matters to the Council of Ministers, the Public Services Commission, the Isle of Man Government’s Chief Executive Officer and chief officers across the public service.
She is a Chartered Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Personnel Development and has previously held senior HR roles with Praxis Group and Nedbank Private Wealth International.
Cabinet Office Minister David Ashford added: ‘Our people are at the heart of everything government delivers.
‘Grace brings the experience and ethos we need to ensure the Isle of Man Government remains a place where people can thrive in their work.’