Locate Isle of Man, a division within the Department for Enterprise, and Manx Care are inviting prospective healthcare and social care professionals from across the island and the UK to a dedicated recruitment event this summer.
‘Manx Care Careers Uncovered’ will take place on Saturday, August 1 from 2pm to 5.30pm at the Keyll Darree School of Health and Social Care adjacent to Noble’s Hospital.
Organisers say the event will offer attendees the opportunity to take a guided tour of the hospital, meet professionals from a range of clinical and non-clinical areas, and gain first-hand insight into what it is like to live and work in the island’s healthcare sector.
Now in its third year, the free event is open to anyone interested in a career in healthcare or social care, from experienced professionals considering their next career move, to students and graduates, and those looking to change careers.
Helen Ashley, Manx Care’s executive director for people and workforce, said: ‘This is an excellent opportunity for anyone considering a career in healthcare or social care to take the next step.
‘Our teams are really looking forward to connecting with prospective colleagues at the event and sharing what it’s like to work within Manx Care.
‘Since joining the organisation, I’ve seen first-hand how supportive and welcoming both Manx Care and the island are, and it’s a truly special place to build both a career and a life.’
The event will be followed by an informal social get together at Black Dog Oven in Peel, the same evening.
Hosted by Locate Isle of Man and Manx Care representatives, organisers say it provides those attending with a further opportunity to connect with like-minded people, in a relaxed setting.
Ann Corlett MHK, political member for Locate Isle of Man, added: ‘A focus on a skilled workforce in healthcare and social care is crucial for the island as it aims to improve health outcomes and ensure the delivery of quality public services, a key component of building a sustainable and vibrant future as outlined in the Island Plan.
Mrs Corlett continued: ‘Attendees will spend time with healthcare and social care leaders, and the open day coupled with the evening social event, is a great way to encourage connection and conversation about the varied careers and opportunities in the island’s healthcare and social care sector.
‘It is also a wonderful opportunity for Isle of Man students, and those studying and working in the UK, to make valued connections with Manx Care’
Locate Isle of Man has partnered with Isle of Man Event Services and Vannin Travel for those wishing to attend the event from the UK. Competitive travel packages will be available soon via Eventbrite.
To sign up to this free event, go online to https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/manx-care-careers-uncovered-tickets-1989540263485
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