Manx students due to start studies in the UK this autumn will be offered the MenB vaccine locally before they travel.
The government-organised programme is for eligible Year 13 students and under-25s entering university or relevant residential further education settings for the first time in the next academic year. It is expected to start in July and will deliver the vaccination as an additional route alongside access through the NHS.
Students need two doses for protection, given at least four weeks apart, and the local vaccination programme means they can choose to start or complete their course before leaving the island.
The MenB vaccination provides individual protection against meningitis and septicaemia caused by most strains of MenB. Students can be at higher risk when they move into halls of residence or shared accommodation and mix closely with lots of new people.
The UK recently announced a one-off, time-limited MenB vaccination programme ahead of the 2026 academic year for young people at higher, immediate risk.
Details of how eligible students can book appointments locally will be confirmed by Manx Care as soon as arrangements are finalised.
Health and Social Care Minister, Claire Christian, said: ‘This offer ensures our students can be fully protected before they begin their studies and that they have the same access to vaccination as their peers in the UK.
‘By making the vaccine available on‑island, students can choose to complete their course of vaccination here, while still having the option to use NHS services once they arrive in the UK.’
Director of Public Health Dr Matt Tyrer said: ‘MenB remains very rare and the risk to the wider island population is extremely low.