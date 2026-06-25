Audiology drop-in clinics at Noble’s Hospital are to be suspended indefinitely from Monday after demand for the service outstripped capacity.
Manx Care said the decision had been taken after recent clinics filled up quickly, with some patients being turned away.
Audiology services support people with hearing and balance problems, including those needing hearing aid checks, repairs and related advice.
From Monday, June 29, patients will instead need to contact the audiology department directly to arrange the next available appointment.
Patients can do this by calling 650407, selecting option two and leaving their name, date of birth and a brief description of what they require.
Manx Care said anyone attending without an appointment after June 29 would be asked to contact the service to arrange a slot and would not be seen without a booking.
The healthcare provider said the suspension was intended to help manage demand more safely and ensure patients could access the service in a more planned and effective way.
Work is also under way to review how audiology services are delivered, including clinic arrangements and referral pathways, in a bid to improve patient experience and make sure the service is used appropriately.
Signage at the hospital and information on the audiology webpage will be updated to reflect the changes.
In a statement, Manx Care thanked patients for their understanding and cooperation during the disruption and urged members of the public to treat staff with respect and courtesy.
No timescale has been given for when the drop-in clinics might resume, with the suspension set to remain in place until further notice.
The change means patients who previously relied on the walk-in service for support with hearing aids or other audiology issues will now need to make contact in advance before attending Noble’s.