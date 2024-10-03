Oak Group has promoted Emma Cowley to the role of head of compliance in its Douglas office.
Miss Cowley has been with the firm that provides fund, corporate and private client services to institutions and families for almost 10 years, starting her career with the business whilst studying for her degree.
After completing her Bachelor of Arts degree in business studies, she transitioned to a full-time role within the company’s compliance department.
A company spokesperson added: ‘In 2020, keen to progress and develop her skills, Emma pursued the ICA advanced certificate in anti-money laundering and subsequently completed her ICA diploma in anti-money laundering two years later.
‘Following a recent three-month sabbatical travelling through Asia and Australia, Emma has returned to commence her new role which has been well deserved.
Commenting on her promotion, Emma said: ‘I am extremely proud to have been promoted to head of compliance for the Isle of Man office.
‘Since I became a member of the team in 2016, I've received consistent support that has contributed to my career progression.
‘I look forward to embracing this new role and making certain that Oak upholds the utmost standards in regulatory compliance and risk management.’
Managing director of the Isle of Man, Tanya O’Carroll added: ‘It gives me great pleasure to announce that Emma has been promoted to head of compliance.
‘During her tenure with Oak, she has consistently showcased her abilities and proficiency in handling various compliance matters.
‘She is a valuable member of our team, and I am confident that she will continue to excel in her new role.’
Emma will hold the position of Money Laundering Reporting Officer (MLRO).
This promotion follows Neil Papworth's promotion earlier this year to group head of risk and compliance.