One of the top bosses at Bus Vannin admits he has had to get back behind the wheel amid a staffing crisis which has led to numerous service cancellations.
The company has been plagued by disruption over the last month due to a shortage of staff with vacancies to be filled and long-term absentees.
Weekends have proved particularly problematic with not enough casual drivers able to fill in.
There have been further cancellations this week, including on Friday when 11 services across the island were at risk of not operating.
Speaking to Manx Radio, head of operations at Bus Vannin Ian Bates admitted he was having to drive a bus.
In explaining how they try to cover a cancelled service he said: ‘If I could use the example of the hospital, we have several services that serve Noble’s, if we have to lose one what we try to do is put out an alternative options.
‘At the moment we have covered most of the hospital runs today (Friday). That includes me, unfortunately heading in that direction myself shortly to cover.
‘I am purely employed to sit behind the computer screen, it’s not ideal for any of my team or myself to be out there but it is very good to understand what my colleagues and hard-working staff are getting challenged with every day but we need to put these services out there.
‘We need to run them and if we have the availability to do so, those who are licenced to be out there driving, then we do.’
Mr Bates denied an overtime rate had been withdrawn which he says ‘remains in place’. He also said private contracts are never prioritised over timetabled services.
Bus Vannin has had to cancel a number of services because of staff shortages and sickness and the company has warned further disruption can be expected while the staff issues are addressed.
A spokesman previously said: ‘It has been well-publicised that there is a shortage of drivers at present - currently 10 full-time vacancies from a full establishment of 92 - ¬and a recruitment process is underway.’
The spokesman added that, despite the disruption, numbers were up last week by 5.3% from the same period last year which equates to 4,000 extra passengers.
The company previously explain what the problem which is around staffing the routes.
It said on social media: ‘The bus timetable needs drivers to work overtime, particularly at weekends. Bus Vannin can also ask its casual drivers to provide cover.
‘Overtime is optional and many staff have continued to work additional hours to support the service in recent weeks – from driving colleagues to office staff. A driver’s hours must also be kept within daily and weekly agreed limits for safety reasons.’
To find out about becoming a bus driver and how to apply for one of the vacant positions, visit gov.im/jobs