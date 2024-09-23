A former entrepreneur has generously donated £490,000 to Manx charity Sight Matters.
Ivan Soulsbury, who lives in the island, donated the money after reading about the charity’s annual ‘Coast 2 Coast’ walk in the Manx Independent newspaper.
The event, which was sponsored by Conister Bank, raises funds to support the Isle of Man's blind and visually impaired community, with 490 walkers tackling the 12-mile route from Douglas to Peel.
Mr Soulsbury pledged £1,000 for every walker that took part in order to ‘match the efforts of each participant’.
This included a 95-year-old and an individual who completed treatment for cancer one month before the race took place.
A spokesperson from Sight Matters said: ‘Ivan's connection to visual impairment is deeply personal.
‘His grandmother experienced sight loss, and Ivan, thinking back on childhood memories of her, recalls her kindness and generosity.
‘Such memories are part of what motivated him to give back to the blind and visually impaired community, as his grandmother made a lasting influence on his values of compassion and support.’
The charity states that it has seen a significant rise in the number of people in the island seeking assistance due to the effect of sight loss.
The timing of the donation has been described as ‘critical’ in ensuring the charity can ‘continue to meet the needs of the community’.
Cathryn Bradley, CEO of Sight Matters, said: ‘This kind of generosity is simply remarkable.
‘Ivan’s unbelievably generous donation will safeguard our essential services for years to come, ensuring that we can continue providing support, social inclusion services and life-changing resources to the visually impaired community in the island, as well as representing their interests in the public sphere.
‘We’re overwhelmed with gratitude for his incredible support, which will make a significant and lasting impact.’
This isn’t the first time that Mr Soulsbury has donated to a local charity.
Back in August 2023, Ivan donated £1 million to Hospice Isle of Man after reading reports in December 2022 which described the financial challenges that the hospice was facing.
He also donated £300,000 to the Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Isle of Man (HBOT IOM) in May 2022 after reading about its closure whilst fundraising took place in our newspaper.
The spokesperson from Sight Matters added: ‘Sight Matters extends its deepest thanks to Ivan Soulsbury, as well as each of the 490 walkers, its volunteers, Conister Bank who sponsored the event and everyone who made this year’s walk possible.
‘This year, the Coast 2 Coast will be remembered not only for its community spirit and inclusivity, but for the transformative impact of Ivan's spectacular generosity.’