The deadline for submitting employer’s and contractor’s tax returns for the tax year ended April 5, 2025 is only a week away.
The statutory due date for the submission of the tax returns is May 5, however, as the Income Tax Division is closed on that date, the tax returns will not be considered late provided the fully completed return is submitted on or before May 6.
If a tax return is submitted on or after May 7 it will be late and a £250 penalty will be charged.
Employers and contractors may also be liable to a penalty charge of £50 per day for each day that the return continues to remain outstanding, commencing from the day after that on which the £250 penalty is charged.
Even if the penalties are paid, the tax returns must still be submitted and the employer or contractor may be prosecuted for failing to do so.
Employers with fewer than five employees, who are not currently registered for online services, are reminded that they too can submit their tax return online. Anyone interested in doing so can register through www.gov.im/onlineservices
If you have any concerns or questions regarding signing up to online services you can contact the Income Tax Offices employer’s admin team in the following ways:
- Phone the Customer Service Team on 685400
- Visit or write to the Employer’s Admin Team on 2nd floor, Government Offices, Bucks Road, Douglas. Office opening hours are Monday to Friday 9am - 4pm.
- Email the employer’s admin team at [email protected]