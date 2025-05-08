The changes being introduced this summer represent the first step on a journey aimed at streamlining services through digitalisation.
The new features will be available through Isle of Man Government Online Services - services.gov.im
Existing users can log-in using their current details, while those using the system for the first time will be able to access some services before registering their account.
More features are scheduled to become available in the autumn – when people will be able to apply for full/provisional driving licences and change their personal details – with further changes planned for early next year.
Infrastructure Minister Dr Michelle Haywood MHK said: ‘Delivering this project is set to bring huge improvements for the Island’s motorists in terms of convenience and saving time. It also marks an important milestone for Our Island Plan, which commits to digitalising services to ensure a more efficient use of public funds.’
She added: ‘We have become used to applying for driving and vehicle tests online for a number of years now, as well as paying vehicle duty and parking tickets.
‘The changes scheduled to be rolled out over the next year will build on these successes by making more services available via Online Services.’
Driver and licensing services will continue to be available at branches of the Isle of Man Post Office and at the Vehicle Test Centre in Braddan while the project roll-out takes place.
