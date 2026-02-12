A Douglas-based fiduciary services provider has appointed a new senior manager to its corporate services team.
Michael McHale has returned to Victoria Street-based Equiom (Isle of Man) Limited to take up the role, having previously worked for the company for a nine-year spell between 2011 and 2020.
A spokesperson for the firm said: ‘Michael’s return marks a significant step in expanding the firm’s ability to support complex international structures and evolving client needs.
‘With more than 25 years’ experience in the trust and corporate services industry, Michael brings deep expertise in managing multi-jurisdictional corporate structures, property portfolios and investment entities.
‘His proven track record in delivering tailored solutions for corporate clients will further strengthen Equiom’s corporate services offering across the Crown Dependencies.’
The company’s executive director and head of corporate services Carolyn Gelling added: ‘Equiom has always been about combining technical capability with global reach.
‘Michael’s return not only adds capacity but also brings valuable perspective as we continue to support clients operating in an increasingly complex environment.’
Michael joins the firm’s experienced corporate services leadership team, led by Carolyn, and supported by long-standing senior professionals including Emma Corlett, Jill Turner, Mary Craven and executive director Rob Cattle.
Michael said: ‘I’m delighted to be returning to Equiom.
‘The firm’s relationship-led approach and global footprint provide a strong platform to deliver meaningful, well-governed solutions for clients navigating today’s challenges.’
