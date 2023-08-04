Growing the island’s grassroots community for esports, while aiming to provide career pathways for gamers in future, are the goals of those behind the Blink Arena gaming centre.
Leon Teare and Harry Dale’s venue at the Riverside Industrial Estate in Douglas provides a variety of online experiences, including a PC esports suite, high-end virtual reality and casual group console experiences.
They want to create a place that not only offers great gaming, but a social atmosphere that can cater to avid gamers and the general public alike – as well as providing a space for tournaments, access to the latest games, and a venue to watch esports events.
‘Growing up in the Isle of Man, we never had a chance to experience the esports and gaming sub-culture that had been cultivated overseas,’ said Leon.
‘Gaming has been a huge part of our lives, so after running some local community tournaments we decided that we wanted to take it seriously and develop a venue where we can look to cultivate a grass-roots community on our island.
‘The goal for Blink Arena is to play games, build gaming and esports communities, and have fun doing it.’
With esports – or competitive professional video gaming, featuring player versus player or team versus team events – now a global industry, there are economic as well as social opportunities offered as part of this rapidly growing sub-section of the interactive entertainment sector.
Leon and Harry want to improve the options for gamers across the island.
‘Our events have already showcased highly skilled players, and we are dedicated to creating pathways for them to pursue esports careers internationally,’ said Leon.
‘Establishing a network of players, producers, commentators, content creators, and other esports professionals is a priority, empowering them with valuable experience and connections for success in the greater esports world.
‘One such initiative is forming our own Esports team, fostering unity among Manx players as they train and compete against teams from the UK and beyond.’
In terms of business experience, Leon owns Flume, a PPC (pay-per-click) advertising company that has worked with fintech, investment start-ups and SMEs, while Harry has been involved in the esports industry since returning to the island. They have had support and advice from other local organisations as well.
‘One of the biggest advantages of setting up our business on the island was the tremendous support we received from both local businesses and government organisations. We’ve received invaluable support from Digital Isle of Man, Build.IT, Kosnahan Law, and Chris Kissack in establishing Blink Arena,’ said Leon.
‘Sure’s partnership has been exceptional, and we’re grateful for their unwavering support.’
The telecommunication and IT services supplier signed up as Blink’s first sponsor, ensuring the gaming arena benefits from lag-free, low-latency gameplay thanks to Sure’s ultrafast 500Mbps Fibre Broadband.
The fibre network means there is a strong, reliable network connection which reduces the chance for any connection loss or delay.
‘We are joining forces with Blink Arena to offer Isle of Man gamers the very best gaming experience with Sure Fibre’s high speeds and reliability, truly giving them the edge,’ said Mike Phillips, Sure Isle of Man chief executive.
‘Fibre allows digital businesses like Blink to thrive and have the flexibility to be based anywhere in the island, expanding economic possibilities and fostering creativity and entrepreneurialism.
‘This is an opportunity like never before, for gamers to try Sure Fibre by heading to Blink Arena and experiencing the high-performance, seamless and reliable connection,’ he said.
‘The Blink Arena is just another example of the innovative minds in the Isle of Man, it’s such a fantastic initiative for children and adults alike, and we’re happy to be supporting another local business.’
Beyond cultivating a vibrant scene of esports players and gamers, Leon and Harry are looking to reach a broader audience of people who are not familiar with the esports world.
‘While we provide gaming tournaments, our mission extends to introducing newcomers to esports through diverse events. With 200-plus games on PC, virtual reality, Nintendo Switch and Xbox, we foster inclusivity, uniting enthusiasts to build lasting connections.’
Recent permission from the planning office means Blink Arena can now offer individual bookings and walk-in slots during its opening hours of noon to midnight, but private session bookings – from family and friends groups to team building events – have been a growth success for the business.
‘From hosting charities to kids’ parties and corporate events, the response has been overwhelmingly positive,’ said Leon.
‘We take pride in tailoring these events to the specific number of attendees and their gaming experience, ensuring everyone has a fantastic time.
‘The feedback we’ve received has been nothing short of amazing, and we’re thrilled to see how these events continue to bring people together for unforgettable gaming experiences.
‘Offering a variety of gaming experiences definitely allows us to cater to more people, but ultimately, I think the quality of our venue is what matters and sets us apart from anything else,’ he added.
‘We value quality over quantity every time.
‘In the next five years, our goal is to build a vibrant community of players across various games, enabling us to host larger events that attract fans not only locally but internationally.’