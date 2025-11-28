Financial advisors Chase Wealth Solutions has opened a new pop-up office in Ramsey, based at the Mountain View Innovation Centre.
The firm say the expansion reflects the its commitment to making high-quality, professional financial advice more accessible to individuals and families across the island.
The new office is in addition to its Douglas base and will operate on an appointment-only basis, offering clients the opportunity to meet their adviser in a professional setting with ample parking and easy access.
One of the company’s directors, Paul Wheeler, said: ‘We’re delighted to bring our services closer to clients in the north of the island.
‘The new pop-up office at Mountain View gives people the opportunity to receive professional financial advice in a convenient, private and professional environment - without having to travel Douglas.
‘Our clients really value face-to-face advice, and this location allows us to meet that need while maintaining the same high standards of service and professionalism that Chase Wealth Solutions is known for.’
The move aims to meet growing demand for local and attentive financial advice and the new office will provide a full suite of services, including:
- Pension and retirement planning
- Investment strategy and portfolio reviews
- Wealth accumulation and savings advice
- Protection and insurance planning
- Cashflow and lifestyle planning
All appointments are conducted on a one-to-one basis by qualified advisers focused on building long-term relationships and delivering clear, tailored financial guidance.
Mr Wheeler added: ‘Chase Wealth Solutions has always believed that financial planning is about more than numbers - it’s about helping people make informed decisions about their futures.
‘Our Ramsey office means we can now serve clients closer to where they live and work, offering greater convenience without compromising the quality of advice.’