Further Steam Packet sailings are at risk this weekend because of the adverse weather forecast.
Friday night’s 7.15pm Manxman sailing from Douglas to Heysham is currently at risk of disruption or cancellation.
This means that the return sailing from the Lancashire at 1.45am, scheduled to arrive back in Douglas at 6am, is also at risk of disruption.
The ship’s Master is set to make a decision on Friday night’s sailing by 5pm on Friday.
At the moment, all other Steam Packet sailings this weekend are scheduled to go ahead as planned, with Saturday marking the first Manxman winter return trips to Liverpool (leaving Douglas at 8am).