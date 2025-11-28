Capital International Limited has received regulatory approval from the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) to operate a office within the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).
The Douglas-headquartered firm say this marks a significant milestone as the group continues to expand internationally alongside operations in South Africa and Jersey.
Commenting on the approval, David Noon, commercial director, said: ‘We’ve already built strong relationships with financial service intermediaries in the Middle East, but I’m a strong believer that to achieve real growth in any business, you must be there on the ground.
‘By joining the DIFC community, we can deepen our ties with the region and support our business partners more effectively.
‘The DFSA licence enables Capital International to deliver its multi-currency investment platform to wealth managers, international advisory companies, asset managers and family offices in the United Arab Emirates, which offers access to global equities, ETFs, bonds, and funds.
‘Unlike restricted platforms, it provides flexibility and transparency, giving intermediaries genuine choice rather than limiting them to proprietary products.’
This expansion mirrors the group’s successful approach in other international markets.
Noon continued: ‘We’ve done this before in South Africa, where being on the ground made all the difference.
‘Our aim in the Middle East is the same: to become part of the community, part of the DIFC, and to grow alongside our business partners.’
Capital International Limited managing director Gavin Parry added: ‘Our expansion into Dubai is a natural progression for Capital International.
‘It enables us to work more closely with intermediaries and partners in the region and reflects our commitment to building strong, long-term relationships.
‘We look forward to providing ongoing support to the financial community with investment solutions that meet international standards.’