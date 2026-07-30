An island provider of financial advice and insurance solutions is sponsoring one of its team as she takes to the stage at the Gaiety Theatre this week.
MAC Group is supporting client services administrator Georgia Maddocks as she plays Munkustrap in Cats.
A spokesperson for the Douglas firm said: ‘A familiar face in the island theatre community, Georgia has built an impressive reputation through her involvement in a number of major local productions.
‘Most recently, she appeared in We Will Rock You as Scaramouche, and later this year she will return to the stage in Great British Bake Off The Musical.’
MAC Group managing director Ed Walter added: ‘We are delighted to support Georgia as she takes on such an exciting role in one of the world's most beloved musicals.
‘Georgia is a valued member of our team, and we know just how much hard work, commitment and passion she, along with the rest of the cast and crew, has put into this production.
‘We are equally pleased to support the production itself and the wider arts community here in the Isle of Man.
‘The island is fortunate to have a vibrant and talented creative sector, and productions such as Cats showcase the incredible talent we have on our doorstep.
‘We are proud to support Georgia and wish the entire cast and crew every success for the run.’
Georgia added: 'I'm incredibly grateful to MAC Group for supporting me.
‘Theatre has always been a huge part of my life and it's a privilege to be involved in another fantastic production at the Gaiety Theatre.
‘The support from everyone at MAC Group has been amazing, and I can't wait for audiences to see what the cast, production team and crew have been working so hard to create.'
Cats will run from August 5 to 15.