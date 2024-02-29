The Isle of Man Chapter of Silicon Valley entrepreneur network Startup Grind will host its first event of 2024 this month.
It features a ‘fireside chat’ with leading tech entrepreneur and recent Media Isle of Man Awards for Excellence winner Mike Bromwich, chief executive and founder of Stacuity.
The event takes place on Tuesday, March 12 at the Santander Work Café, and is set to be an insightful gathering for island-based entrepreneurs, business owners, investors, and aspiring innovators.
The theme for the evening that starts at 5.30pm will be ‘Pioneering Growth with Purpose – Strategies for Scalable and Sustainable Success’.
Special guest Mr Bromwich brings over three decades of experience in the tech and entrepreneur fields and is considered a stalwart in the data, connectivity and mobile industries.
Raised and educated in the island, Mike has a proven track record of launching and operating several innovative businesses, with expertise spanning software and systems development, telecommunications, and networking.
Under Mike’s leadership, island-based business Stacuity is revolutionising mobile connectivity with software-defined networks, empowering businesses globally with unprecedented control.
Startup Grind’s event this month will feature an interactive chat with Mike, who will share insights on starting businesses, building teams, raising investments, and fostering innovation.
The events are designed for, both, established and early-stage founders and business owners, networking enthusiasts seeking connections with local founders, enterprising students and aspiring entrepreneurs, as well as Investors and service providers supporting the Isle of Man entrepreneurship ecosystem.
Jess Le Merle, Startup Grind member said: ‘Startup Grind is the world’s largest community of entrepreneurs, and its year-round calendar of live events are programmed to inspire, educate and connect individuals passionate about entrepreneurship and innovation.
‘The event is an exciting way for us to launch 2024 for the Isle of Man Chapter.’
She added: ‘It will also be an opportunity to announce recent developments for the local network and engage with our strategic partners, including our new media partner, Media Isle of Man.’
Attendees of the event on March 12 will have the chance to interact with Mike directly during a question and answer session.
The evening will also feature nibbles and drinks from the award-winning Bakehouse team.
For tickets, visit founded.im / Startup Grind Isle of Man on Facebook.