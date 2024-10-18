Deloitte has welcomed two university graduates and three school leavers to its Douglas office.
A spokesperson for the company that provides provides audit, consulting, financial advisory, risk advisory, tax, and legal services said: ‘These five new team members bring a diverse range of skills to strengthen the audit team.
‘Joining the audit team are graduates Oliver Dean and Thomas Lothian.
‘Oliver studied geography at the University of Nottingham, with Thomas gaining a degree in accounting and finance at the University College Isle of Man.
‘Three of the recruits have joined Deloitte’s BrightStart programme in audit.
‘This scheme allows young people to start their professional careers straight after school and study towards their professional ACA qualification without attending university.
‘Joining as BrightStarts in Audit are school leavers Ariana Kerruish, who attended Ramsey Grammar School and completed A Levels in maths, biology and history; Ayrton Withington, who attended Ramsey Grammar School and studied maths, biology and economics and Jasper Duggan, who completed A Levels in business, history and physical education at St Ninian’s High School.’
Laura O’Sullivan-Spiers, director in the Deloitte Isle of Man office, said: ‘We are pleased to welcome all of our graduates and BrightStarts to Deloitte as they embark on their new careers with us.
‘At Deloitte, we believe in nurturing fresh perspectives and supporting professional growth. I encourage them to embrace all that Deloitte has to offer and I wish them well in their new roles.’
A total of 32 new Graduates and Brightstarts have joined Deloitte across its Crown Dependency offices.