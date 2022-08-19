Foraging Vintners wins CAMRA Cider Pub of the Year award
Subscribe newsletter
Foraging Vintners has won the Isle of Man CAMRA Cider Pub of the Year award.
The Campaign For Real Ale (CAMRA) is a group of volunteers who promote ‘real’ ale, cider, perry and traditional pubs and clubs. It also campaigns for the availability of real ale, pubs and consumer rights.
The Isle of Man branch covers the whole island and runs an annual competition to find the Cider Pub of the Year.
Foraging Vintners, located at the breakwater in Port Erin, has won this year.
Set up in 2017, the venue focuses on wines and spirits, including rum, cider and ginger beer, with the emphasis being primarily on high quality ingredients.
David Halliwell, chairman of CAMRA Isle of Man, said: ‘We’ve seen a slow but steady increase of the availability of cider in the island in recent years now, which is great for the consumer.
‘Foraging Vintners has been a terrific addition and is a thoroughly modern asset to the town and the island.’
CAMRA holds three competitions annually, including pub of the year, cider pub of the year and club of the year.
The Trafalgar Hotel in Ramsey won the Pub of the Year award last month and Pinewood Social Club in Douglas has since won the award for Club of the Year.
It was closed in 2016 by Heron and Brearley on financial grounds but local residents campaigned to save it.
CAMRA was formed in the 1970s in the UK but didn’t take long to reach the Isle of Man.
The branch first hosted the CAMRA AGM in 2010, when volunteers from all over the UK came to the island.
As part of the AGM, the local volunteers ran the members bar in the Villa Marina.
This formed the idea to start its own local beer festival, which has gone on from strength to strength, according to CAMRA, and in 2015 returned to the Villa Marina.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |