Members of the public can access free advice on medicinal cannabis throughout November as part of Medicinal Cannabis Awareness Month.
Medicann Isle of Man is offering open consultation sessions with specialist doctors every Thursday from 5pm to 6pm at its clinic in the Strand Shopping Centre, Douglas. No appointment is needed.
The sessions aim to help people learn more about medicinal cannabis, its potential benefits, and how it may be used to support conditions such as chronic pain, anxiety, and sleep disorders.
Gary Whipp, chief executive of Medicann Isle of Man, said: ‘Access to clear, evidence-based information empowers people to make better decisions about their health. By opening our doors throughout November, we’re making it easier for the community to get professional guidance and understand whether medicinal cannabis might be right for them.’
Visitors will also be able to register for free and find out if they are eligible for treatment.
Medicann, which operates the island’s first approved medicinal cannabis clinic, works in partnership with 420 Pharma – a Strand Street pharmacy dedicated solely to dispensing cannabis-based medicines. The partnership allows patients to have prescriptions filled locally, avoiding the need to order medication from the UK.
Medicinal cannabis was first legalised in the UK in 2018 and has been available in the Isle of Man under a controlled framework for the past two years. It can be prescribed by specialist doctors for a range of conditions and supplied in forms including capsules, oils and dried flower.
Medicann says it hopes the free advice sessions will increase awareness and help more people make informed choices about their treatment options.