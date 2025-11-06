A pastor who has worked with disadvantaged individuals in communities both in the UK and the US will give a talk on the island this weekend.
Darren Prince currently lives and serves in Whitechapel and Bethnal Green, London, working among asylum seekers, immigrants, and twelve-step recovery communities since 2007.
Before that, he directed a ministry for homeless youth in San Francisco, California.
He will host a session for members of the faith group the Island Spirituality Network (ISN) in St John’s Mill on Saturday called ‘community and mission on the margins’.
ISN is a registered charitable organisation based in the Isle of Man which was set up to ‘explore different expressions of Christian spirituality’ and provide opportunities for ‘mutual support and spiritual nourishment for anyone seeking to grow in prayer.’
The group says the organisation is open to people of any denomination or none.
During his visit to the Isle of Man, Mr Prince will speak about InnerCHANGE - an ecumenical Christian community made up of people from different backgrounds with a shared mission is ‘to do justice, love mercy, and walk humbly with God.’
InnerCHANGE works in teams based in communities affected by poverty around the world.
Their work includes supporting families in crisis, giving a voice to people who are often ignored, and promoting reconciliation and peace.
They build relationships with young people involved in gangs, violence, or drugs, and help local churches learn how to care for and include those on the margins of their communities.
Darren served as General Director of InnerCHANGE from 2014–2022 and now works as Senior Vice President of NOVO, the parent organisation of InnerCHANGE, helping shape its internal communications and organisational culture.