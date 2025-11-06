Claire, who has led the organisation in an interim capacity for the past six months, brings a ‘wealth of experience, dedication, and vision’ and will lead the charity into its next chapter.
John Gill, knight commander of St John Ambulance Isle of Man, commented: ‘On behalf of the board, I am delighted that Claire has accepted the position of CEO.
‘We are confident that she will drive our growth plans forward and will work hard to implement and deliver on our strategic plan.
‘We are excited to see how she will guide us into the future, making the necessary changes to build a strong and resilient team, and ensuring that St John Ambulance Isle of Man continues to serve our community with pride, professionalism, and purpose.’
Claire was described by a spokesperson from St John Ambulance as the ‘natural choice’ to take on the role.
‘I’m thrilled to be given this opportunity and truly honoured by the trust the board has placed in me,’ Claire said.
‘I’m excited to build on the incredible foundations laid by those who have gone before me and it’s a privilege to lead St John Ambulance Isle of Man into the future.
‘We are the islands leading provider of workplace first aid training, we supply a full range of first aid products and also deliver essential community transport services. These commercial activities directly fund our charitable work, enabling us to provide vital support to people across the Isle of Man.
‘As an organisation, we are committed to going from strength to strength - expanding our commercial services so that our charity can continue to serve and care for our community.’