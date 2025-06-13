Jilly Christian has been appointed as the government’s new head of Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Policy, taking responsibility for coordinating and developing the island’s strategy for combating money laundering, terrorist financing and the financing the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction (AML/CFT/CPF).
The AML policy office works in close partnership with domestic law enforcement, regulators, the Financial Intelligence Unit, government agencies, the private sector and with international partners and organisations to ensure the island’s financial system remains secure, transparent, and aligned with international standards.
A government spokesperson said: ‘This appointment reflects the government’s continued commitment to a robust and risk-informed AML/CFT/CPF regime that engages the public and private sectors, meets international standards and reinforces the island’s standing as a well-regulated international finance centre.’
Miss Christian will lead the development of key projects including the National Risk Assessment and National Action Plan, oversee preparations for the next year’s MONEYVAL Mutual Evaluation, and represent the island in engagements with international bodies.
Miss Christian brings to the role a wide range of experience, including her role as part of the MONEYVAL Secretariat where she has undertaken recent mutual evaluations and follow-up reports for other jurisdictions.
Miss Christian also has more than eight years’ experience as the senior strategic analyst in the Financial Intelligence Unit and within legislation and policy at the AML/CFT division of the Financial Services Authority.
She said: ‘It’s a privilege to lead such a committed team at a pivotal time. Tackling ML/TF/PF truly requires an all-island approach, and I look forward to help strengthen that collaboration.
‘The next two years in particular as we prepare for and undertake the MONEYVAL Mutual Evaluation will be intense, but they will also be a real opportunity to drive meaningful progress, improve how we work together and showcase the good work that we do in this space.’