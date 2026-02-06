A Douglas fiduciary and corporate services provider has made some promotions within its island team.
A spokesperson for Boston Multi Family Office say the promotions ‘recognise the dedication, expertise, and continued professional growth of its people’.
Sharon Callow has been promoted to assistant tax manager within the Hill Street firm’s tax department, in recognition of her strong technical capability and her ongoing contribution to the firm.
Samantha Leeds has been promoted to accountant, reflecting her professionalism, commitment, and consistent high performance.
Svetlin Krastev has been promoted to senior bookkeeper, progressing from the role of client bookkeeper, which he assumed upon joining Boston in June last year.
The company say this promotion recognises his valuable contribution to the business.
Commenting on the promotions, Katherine Ellis, chief executive of Boston, said: ‘We are delighted to recognise the achievements of these individuals.
‘Their performance, commitment, and professionalism have made a meaningful contribution to our continued growth.
‘These promotions reflect both their individual success and our ongoing investment in developing talent from within the organisation. We congratulate them and look forward to seeing them thrive in their new roles.
‘Recognised in The Sunday Times Best Places to Work 2025 – medium organisation category, Boston remains committed to identifying, developing, and promoting exceptional talent.
‘Through the Boston Academy, an initiative led by the board and senior management, the firm provides a comprehensive range of training and development opportunities, including professional qualifications and personal development programmes.’
