An island bank is inviting female founders and business owners in the Isle of Man to take part in the popular annual mentoring programme running from April through to November.
Since its launch in 2019, the Santander Women Business Leaders’ Mentoring Programme (WBL) has supported nearly 1,200 female entrepreneurs and business owners across the UK and Crown Dependencies, developing leadership skills at all stages of their business journey.
The programme is in partnership with Moving Ahead, a specialist mentoring and development organisation.
Kirsty Lamond, Santander International’s head of retail banking, said: ‘This is the eighth year of the programme.
‘Last year we joined forces with Maria O'Regan and our colleagues in the UK to promote the programme locally, and this year we are looking to attract 100 new mentees from across the UK, Jersey and the Isle of Man.
‘These include female founders, business owners, or majority shareholders, who have been trading for a minimum 18 months. The mentoring sessions take place remotely, so mentors and mentees are matched by need and experience rather than location, which tends to offer some great pairings.’
Ruth Cooil, founder of Douglas-based Ruth Cooil Physiotherapy took part in the programme last year.
She said: ‘When Santander contacted me, I first wondered what in the world I was doing. I am not an entrepreneur! I just wanted guidance, but it felt like an amazing opportunity to get such support for free.
‘The most valuable part was having a mentor who I spoke to once a month. There were also fantastic interactive Zoom training sessions.
‘You get out what you put in and if you don't engage then it's your loss. My mentor was amazing.
‘They listened, challenged, praised and reassured me.
‘My work has changed massively because of mentoring. I now have a good business plan and recognise I don't need to do everything myself and have taken on staff. Furthermore, I have a clear direction in how to develop the business, and how to future-proof it.’
Santander also provides ‘Beyond Mentoring’ support which includes virtual sessions addressing challenges businesses face including finance, marketing, digital and sustainability.
Kirsty added: ‘Our priority is to our customer base, but the programme is also open to businesses willing to be a customer, subject to meeting the programme criteria.
‘We are also inviting experienced business owners or leaders with corporate experience as mentors to apply. Male or female applicants are welcome, but they must have knowledge of small to medium size businesses.’
For anyone thinking of applying, Ruth has a few words of advice: ‘Don’t be put off by the word “entrepreneur” like I nearly was.
‘You don't realise how much you can learn from the lectures and other people on the course. The mentors are a great independent sounding block who are impartial. They say what needs to be said and challenge you, possibly something a partner or close relative can't do.’
The WBL programme is open for applications until March 9. To apply, log on to https://www.santanderx.com/en/sites/women-business-leaders-mentoring-programme.html?utm_source=Web&utm_medium=Referral&utm_campaign=UK_2026WBL_Jersey_IOM