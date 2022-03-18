Governor’s Hill shop is now a Spar

Governor’s Hill Stores has been taken over by Mannin Retail, the Heron and Brearley subsiduary that operates Spar shops.

Mannin Retail’s managing director, Vic van den Heever, said: ‘Whenever we acquire a new store, we look to enhance it with the range of quality products, services and value that we’re renowned for as the island’s leading convenience and forecourt chain.

‘We’re therefore delighted to welcome Spar Governor’s Hill manager, Mark Garbett, and his team into our family of stores.’