‘Dangerous’ by Essie Fox
Hardback, Orenda Books, £16.99
A riveting historical mystery by the author of bestseller, The Fascination.
When the disgraced, exiled Lord Byron is associated with the deaths of women in Venice, he turns detective to unveil the killer and clear his name.
Lord Byron is revelling in the freedoms of the city. But when he is associated with the deaths of women, and then a novel called The Vampyre is published under his name, rumours begin to spread that Byron may be the murderer.
As events escalate and tensions rise, he seeks to discover who is really behind these heinous crimes.
Limited signed copies available.
‘Victory 45’ by James Holland and Al Murray
Hardback, Bantam, £22
Celebrating the 80th anniversary of VE Day, bestselling historians James Holland and Al Murray tell the unflinching story of the eight surrenders that brought victory to the Allies and ended the Second World War.
From the Italian Alps to northern Germany, to London, New York, Washington and Tokyo, ‘Victory ’45’ tells the story of the extraordinary summer when the greatest conflagration the world had ever known finally came to an end, after eight surrenders that heralded the Allied victory.
Each chapter documents and explores the backdrops, negotiations and key players in each surrender that ultimately shaped the world.
Limited signed copies available.