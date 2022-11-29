A property developer is planting trees in an eco-friendly initiative.
Hartford Homes identified an area of sloping land with potential for ecological improvement situated between an existing road and stream, and close to Farmhill Grange, its development of modern housing on the outskirts of Douglas.
Douglas Council get permission to transform the area into an ‘urban micro wood’, which are densely planted areas which feature a wide variety of tree and plant life. These small plantations grow rapidly, helping to capture carbon during growth and creating increasingly biodiverse habitats for wildlife to thrive in urban environments.
The Manx Wildlife Trust has recommended viable tree species and best planting practices, Hartford Homes will start the planting of more than 5,240 saplings in early 2023.
George Li, architect at Hartford Homes, said: ‘Following on from our micro forest at Royal Park in Ramsey, the micro wood close to Farmhill Grange illustrates a possible model that paves the way for the future better use of “leftover” urban spaces.
‘There are many ecological benefits of this project, from assisting with carbon sequestration to providing much-needed habitats and biodiversity net gains.’
He added that the council would not have to spend as much on keeping a grassy area tidy.
Planted grass has little ecological value compared with trees.
‘The thriving micro wood will be the result of a close working partnership between Douglas Council, Manx Wildlife Trust, and Hartford Homes,’ Mr Li said. ‘It is a prime demonstration of what can be achieved when both private and public sectors work together to accelerate the mitigation of climate change.’
Councillor Andrew Bentley, chairman of Douglas Council’s regeneration and community committee, said: ‘Given the scale of the environmental challenges we face, including climate change and biodiversity loss, it is crucial all parts of society play a part in sustainability projects.
‘The development of the urban micro wood is one such venture aimed at protecting and enhancing our natural environment.
‘We are delighted to be working in partnership with Hartford Homes in creating a micro wood, which can also improve the health and wellbeing of society by connecting people with the natural environment and look forward to the saplings being planted early next year.’
Dr Michelle Haywood MHK, a politican member of the Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture, said: ‘The DEFA and UNESCO Biosphere Isle of Man believe that it is important to make space for nature and everyone should have access to rich green spaces within walking distance from home.
‘The Miyawaki method of microforest planting creates rapid, dense, growth on small plots, with native species, and is ideal for urban areas, providing multiple benefits to the environment and local population.’