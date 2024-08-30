Julie Blackburn talks to Beth Cannan, chair of Castletown Town Commissioners about how they got Castletown buzzing again Castletown Town Commissioners won the Award for Community Initiative of the Year at last year's Media Isle of Man Awards for Excellence. So how did they do it?
Quite simply, they transformed the square in the town from a car park to a vibrant community hub. It was a clear case of ‘build it and they will come’.
On summer evenings the square is now buzzing with people sitting having a drink, or eating a meal and children playing.
At lunchtimes, during the school term, youngsters congregate to buy sandwiches and play table tennis.
The Balley Cashtal Market, held once a month, sells handmade goods from around the island.
This summer the square has hosted numerous events including the Southern 100 prize presentation and live music. Later in the year it will be the focal point for the town’s Christmas celebrations.
For major events it really comes into its own with the arrival of the big screen. So far this year it has shown live footage of everything from the Southern 100 racing to the Wimbledon tennis finals.
When the final of the Euros football tournament was shown live, the square was packed to bursting as hundreds of local people arrived to watch the match.
Despite all this, when the idea of pedestrianising the square during the summer was first floated there was an outcry. Beth, especially, was singled out because it had been her idea.
So what made her stick to her guns and tough it out?
‘I’m just really passionate about Castletown,’ she says simply.
And she goes on: ‘I’ve lived here all my life. I remember when I was a child we had all the shops and it was a thriving town. I decided to stand for the Commissioners when things in the town started to go downhill a bit and I wanted to put the life back into it really.
‘Not everyone agreed and I did receive a lot of criticism and negativity but we did it and we changed people’s mindsets because things happened [in the square].
‘And not only were we doing things, other people were too because it’s not just for Commissioners’ events, it’s there for other people to use. And hopefully, as time goes on and people get more used to it, even more things will happen.’
As well as the community gaining a life-enhancing asset, it has also helped the hospitality and other businesses around the square as Beth explains: ‘Because we have the tables and chairs there, people can go and buy a meal from the George or the Garrison have it in the square, or they can go to the Co-op and buy a sandwich deal – it’s a community thing.’
And of course there is a more serious side to all this because it has offered the town something different and special at a time when, as with most small towns, retail has been on the decline for many years, something which Beth laments.
She says: ‘I would love to see a thriving town like we had when I was a kid but sadly it’s not going to happen, times have moved on, and online shopping hasn’t helped.
‘And, although we can encourage people, we can’t force them to open shops.’
When they entered the Awards for Excellence last year it was Nathan Bradley Rogers, another member of the Board of Commissioners, who filled in the online entry form. When they all went to the Awards Night and they were announced as winners Beth says none of them could quite believe it at first:
‘We were gobsmacked – we all just sat there and none of us moved.’
Finally, Beth’s brother, Jamie Horton, who was then the chairman of the Commissioners, went up to receive the award and the smile on his face said it all.
‘It was a great honour,’ says Beth and she adds: ‘I just really want Castletown to be the best it can be.’
* Entries are now open for the Media Isle of Man Awards for Excellence. The closing date for is Thursday, September 12. For more information and to enter online go to www.afe.im.