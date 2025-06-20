‘When you’ve been here this long, you go through different events in your life, some good, some bad, and you can’t help but bring that into the office sometimes. The support that’s always been there from colleagues is not just a corporate relationship. You become friends. You care about each other, and you give each other flexibility. And when that happens, loyalty increases, you feel like you want to give more. It becomes less about coming to work to simply do a job and more about doing the job because you care, not just about the clients, but also about the people that you work with.’