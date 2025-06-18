The funeral of a 14-year-old boy who died after being stabbed in Ramsey will take place later this month.
Christopher Benjamin Robert James McBurnie, of Bromet Road in Castletown, died on Thursday, May 29. A service to celebrate his life will be held at the Abbey Church in Ballasalla at 10.30am on Friday, June 27, followed by a private burial.
A funeral notice published in the Manx Independent on Thursday described Christopher as the beloved son of Rebecca and Billy and a dearly loved brother, grandson and cousin.
Donations in lieu can be sent to Wish Upon A Dream, care of Lesley Turnbull MBE, PO Box 321, Douglas, IM99 3NQ.
An inquest into Christopher’s death was opened and adjourned earlier this week at Douglas Courthouse.
The hearing was told he had been ‘stabbed several times’ and the cause of his death was a wound to the chest.
A 14-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with homicide in connection with Christopher’s death.
The Isle of Man Constabulary launched a murder investigation following the incident in Ramsey on May 29.
Prosecutor Kathryn Johnson previously told a court heart that a ‘physical altercation’ between the two boys had taken place, during which Christopher received a fatal stab wound.
He collapsed at the scene and members of the public called emergency services and attempted to help. Despite CPR and efforts by paramedics, Christopher was pronounced dead at the scene.
The accused teenager was arrested shortly afterwards and remains in custody. He is next due to appear in court on July 2, with a committal hearing scheduled for July 16.
A ‘substantial’ police investigation is ongoing.