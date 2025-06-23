The funeral of a 14-year-old boy who died after being stabbed in Ramsey will take place later this month.
Christopher Benjamin Robert James McBurnie, of Bromet Road in Castletown, passed away on Thursday, May 29. A service to celebrate his life will be held at the Abbey Church in Ballasalla at 10.30am on Friday, June 27, followed by a private burial.
A funeral notice published in the Manx Independent on Thursday described Christopher as the beloved son of Rebecca and Billy and a dearly loved brother, grandson and cousin.
Christopher’s family has kindly requested flowers from the family only and donations in lieu can be sent to Wish Upon A Dream, care of Lesley Turnbull MBE, PO Box 321, Douglas, IM99 3NQ.
The hearing was told he had been ‘stabbed several times’ and the cause of his death was a wound to the chest.
A 14-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with homicide in connection with Christopher’s death.