HSBC has appointed Korsan Cevdet as Chief Risk and Compliance Officer (CRCO) for the Channel Islands and Isle of Man (CIIOM).
Based in the Jersey office, in his new role Korsan will oversee the management and implementation of the bank’s risk and compliance framework across the islands while also driving regulatory excellence.
He will also act as the registered officer in Jersey and as the main point of contact for the regulators in Jersey, Guernsey and the Isle of Man.
Korsan has a wealth of experience honed working at a number of international banks spanning locations including Hong Kong, Switzerland, Singapore, Australia and Canada.
He joined HSBC nine years ago and has held positions including Global Head of Internal Audit with portfolios across Wealth and Personal Banking (WPB), specifically asset management, retail and global private banking and wealth, and has in-depth knowledge of conduct and cross-border risk management, client and product due diligence, securities operations, as well as climate and sustainability risk.
Prior to being appointed to CRCO, Korsan was HSBC’s global head of Environment, Social, and Governance (ESG) Audit, based in the UK.
Warwick Long, chief executive HSBC, Channel Islands and Isle of Man, said: ‘Korsan brings an impressive depth of experience to the role of CRCO that has been built over an extensive global career and his expertise and global experience will be invaluable to both our Islands and international businesses.’
