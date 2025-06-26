The Isle of Man is hosting the 2025 Small Countries Financial Management Programme for senior government financial leaders this week.
Delegates from 19 small countries from as far afield as the Caribbean, Pacific region, Indian Ocean and Africa arrived on Saturday for the seven-day event at the Nunnery.
The programme brings together officials who work in finance ministries, central banks and regulatory bodies to benefit from world-class academic input.
They also receive continuing support to manage high-level professional projects back in the workplace.
This week’s programme includes sessions on debt, sustainability and financing innovations, and fintech, digital currencies and regulation in small countries, and a panel discussion on the Isle of Man’s economic journey. Lieutenant Governor, Sir John Lorimer, will speak on his lessons from a life in leadership.
Executive director of the Small Countries Financial Management Centre, Gary Roberts, said: ‘I am delighted that the Isle of Man Government has decided to continue its long-term support for our annual programme which makes a difference in some of the world's most vulnerable countries.
‘The impact of the programme over the last 15 years is well documented, not least of which is the way that the Isle of Man's reputation among other small states, and within world bodies such as the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund, has been enhanced.
‘More than 360 senior leaders in small countries around the world are now advocates for the Isle of Man.’
