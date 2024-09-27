HSBC in the Channel Islands and Isle of Man has appointed Fernando Kamisaki as head of retail products within its wealth and personal banking division.
In his new role, Jersey-based Fernando will assume overall responsibility for driving forwarding and further developing the bank’s retail product offering for customers in its personal, premier and global private bank propositions, as well as for international customers through ‘HSBC Expat’.
Having worked at the company for more than 10 years, Fernando has held several leadership roles including most recently global head of CRM and global head of sales strategy in London.
Prior to that he was country head of premier and wealth sales in Mexico, and Latin America chief control officer based in Brazil.
In each of those roles, Fernando has delivered successful transformation programs with a consistent focus on customer outcomes and responsible growth.
Before joining HSBC, he worked as strategy consultant specialising in strategic planning, working with and supporting major banks in Europe and the Americas.
Welcoming Fernando to the team, Alvaro Teixeira, head of wealth and personal banking for HSBC in the Channel Islands and Isle of Man said:
‘Our focus continues to be on providing our personal customers with a comprehensive range of solutions, from saving and investing, through to loans and mortgages, to enable them to achieve their life ambitions.
‘With that in mind, I’m pleased to welcome Fernando to the team.
‘His international senior level experience will be hugely valuable as we continue to enhance and evolve our range of products for personal customers in the islands, and overseas through our HSBC Expat network.’
Fernando added: ‘I am honoured to step into this position, and I look forward to building on our successes in the islands and overseas through HSBC Expat.
‘Our customers are the cornerstone of what we do and HSBC has a strong track record of providing reliable and differentiated banking solutions.
‘My aim is to maintain that dynamic as we continue to enhance our range of products and services for our customers.’