A wide-ranging bill aimed at modernising and strengthening the Isle of Man’s criminal justice system received its first reading in the House of Keys this week.
The Justice and Home Affairs (Reform and Miscellaneous Amendments) Bill 2025 proposes a series of changes to existing laws, including amendments to the Justice Reform Act 2021, alongside further updates to legislation linked to the criminal justice system.
The Isle of Man Government says the Bill is designed to make the justice system more effective, efficient and responsive, while ensuring it continues to meet the needs of the public.
The government says the Bill also aims to support the wider objectives of the island’s Criminal Justice Strategy.
Minister for Justice and Home Affairs Jane Poole-Wilson said the proposed changes represented an important step forward.
She said: ‘The proposed reforms represent a significant step forward in strengthening the island’s criminal justice system and in ensuring it continues to serve and meet the needs of the community.’
And the authority says that a key focus of the reforms is on improving the experience of victims within the criminal justice process.
In addition to changes to the 2021 Act, the Bill includes amendments to a range of other legislation.
These reflect a number of Tynwald recommendations and government priorities, a statement from the Isle of Man Government says.
Among the proposed changes are measures relating to the regulation of immigration advisers, the introduction of statutory guidance to restrict access to firearms for individuals with mental health conditions.
It also includes certain amendments to fireworks legislation to allow greater flexibility around notice requirements.
The Department of Justice and Home Affairs carried out a five-week public consultation on the proposals between September 22 and October 27, 2025.
This followed earlier talks with key stakeholders across the criminal justice system, who were asked to provide feedback on how the Justice Reform Act 2021 was working in practice and where improvements could be made.
The government says the feedback received during the consultation helped shape the final version of the Bill.
A summary of responses is due to be published on the Isle of Man Government’s Consultation Hub website.
According to the department, there was clear support from respondents for stronger safeguarding measures and improved protection for victims.
However, concerns were raised about the proposed changes to firearms legislation.
The department said it remains committed to implementing the recommendations approved by Tynwald, which are intended to protect both the public and individuals. It has also proposed formal consultation with the Firearms Licensing Consultative Committee when developing the new statutory guidance.
The Justice and Home Affairs (Reform and Miscellaneous Amendments) Bill 2025 received its first reading in the House of Keys on Tuesday, December 16.