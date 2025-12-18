The Isle of Man Young Farmers Club has raised £24,724 from this year’s Christmas tractor run, with donations still being counted.
The total, recorded as of December 15, is already the highest amount raised by the event in a single year.
The annual tractor run sees festively decorated vehicles travel through towns and villages across the island in the run-up to Christmas, drawing large crowds and donations along the route.
Young Farmers organisers said the generosity of supporters had played a key role in the success of the event, which has become a regular fixture in the island’s festive calendar.