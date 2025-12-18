The Isle of Man Young Farmers Club has raised £24,724 from this year’s Christmas tractor run, with donations still being counted.

The total, recorded as of December 15, is already the highest amount raised by the event in a single year.

The club said it had been overwhelmed by the level of support shown by the public, with funds being split between two charities. Proceeds from the run will support Isle Stand Up To Suicide and the Isle of Man Agricultural Benevolent Trust.

The annual tractor run sees festively decorated vehicles travel through towns and villages across the island in the run-up to Christmas, drawing large crowds and donations along the route.

Young Farmers organisers said the generosity of supporters had played a key role in the success of the event, which has become a regular fixture in the island’s festive calendar.