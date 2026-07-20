An island investment and savings solution provider has appointed a new head of people services.
International Financial Group Limited (IFGL) has appointed Jennie Gilbert to the role.
The company say the move reflects the group's continued investment in its people, culture and colleague experience.
Jennie joins IFGL with more than 20 years of experience in people leadership, organisational development and employee relations.
Talking about the appointment, a spokesperson for the firm said: ‘In her new role, Jennie will build on the foundations already established within IFGL's people services function, supporting its ongoing development and ensuring colleagues across the group receive high-quality support throughout their careers with IFGL.
‘Jennie's appointment reflects IFGL's ongoing commitment to investing in its people and culture and to creating an environment in which colleagues, teams and the wider business can continue to thrive.’
Helen Thornton, chief people and culture officer at IFGL, said: ‘We are delighted to welcome Jennie to IFGL.
‘She combines strategic thinking with genuine warmth and empathy and brings a strong track record of developing people services and supporting cultures where colleagues feel valued and empowered to do their best work.
‘Jennie will play an important role in helping us continue to develop our colleague experience and supporting the delivery of our wider business strategy.’
Jennie added: ‘I am excited to be joining IFGL and to have the opportunity to contribute to an organisation with such a clear commitment to people and our values.
‘I am looking forward to getting to know teams across the business and working together to support a culture where people can do their best work and IFGL can continue to grow.’
- Got workplace news to share? Email [email protected] with details for possible publication. Include your phone number so we can verify information quickly if needed.