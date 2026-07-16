The Chair of Port Erin Commissioners says the initial hiring process for a new clerk for the authority ‘fell short’ of the standards it expects.
Hannah Mackenzie adds she didn’t anticipate leading the board through the current situation, but believes repeating the procedure is in the best interests of the residents.
The local authority is being assisted by Douglas Council during the second recruitment phase.
Mrs Mackenzie says good governance is about getting the process right, rather than ‘carrying on regardless’.
‘The clerk’s position in Port Erin, and any local authority, is the most senior role, and not only is it the person that acts on behalf of the board, it’s also the person that has to make sure that we fall within our statutory and legal obligations,’ she explained.
‘We obviously take our responsibility to the residents seriously, and when it became clear that the original process fell short of the standards that we expect, we took the decision to pause and to do this process properly again with independent support from Douglas City Council.
‘Good governance means being willing to get it right, not simply moving forward regardless.’
Former Arbory and Rushen clerk Phil Gawne has taken over the role in the interim.
Asked how it has been having Mr Gawne onboard, Mrs Mackenzie said it has been ‘very good’ due to his ‘experience and knowledge’.
‘It has just been so invaluable,’ she said. ‘It was a situation that we didn’t expect to find ourselves in and knowing that we’ve had Phil to work with us and for us has been really great.’
Mrs Mackenzie was re-appointed as chair unanimously by the board back in May.