Chief Minister Alfred Cannan has dismissed as ‘fantasy’ the idea that the Isle of Man could solve its financial woes by surrounding itself by offshore windfarms.
Posting on Facebook, Mr Cannan said: ‘This is not helpful and it’s not happening.
‘It’s just fantasy on so many levels to think that the island could surround itself with wind farms, make hundreds of millions of pounds and solve all our economic woes.
‘Firstly, all the nations around us are trying to generate their own renewable energy and why would they buy it from the IoM.
‘Secondly getting grid access and selling at competitive prices is difficult and thirdly there are practical issues with trade, aircraft and defence which make this entirely impractical even if it did get political support.’
Mr Cannan said there is currently one proposition on the table and that is where the focus should be.
He added: ‘Dr Allinson is of course right that the Manx economy and government finances have their problems, but gross national income, jobs and earnings data are much better indicators of our economic performance than GDP.
‘I am not dismissing the economic challenges, but there are many ways we can continue to improve our economy, meet our challenges and develop opportunities.’
Dr Allinson told the specific issue hearing at the Comis Golf Club - the last to be held as part of the public examination - that the island has experienced real-term contraction in its economic output.
He suggested that if Mooir Vannin is approved, other offshore windfarms could follow.
Dr Allinson said the Global Wind Energy Council had previously estimated that the Isle of Man has the technical potential to deliver nine gigawatts of offshore energy, with the 1.4GW Mooir Vannin proposal being the first to prove the concept of such developments in Manx territorial waters.
He said the option fee potential for the Isle of Man is ‘considerable and would significantly transform our economy and island finances’.
Tynwald members have been given legal advice not to comment on Ørsted’s windfarm proposal so as not to prejudice the application process.
But Ramsey MHK Dr Allinson has announced he is not standing for re-election in September,
Ørsted’s project - the island’s first offshore windfarm if approved - - will see 87 turbines constructed six to 12 miles of the east coast.
It says the project could cut electricity bills by up to 15% and generate around £2bn for the Manx exchequer in combined taxation and rent over its 35-year lifespan.