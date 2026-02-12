A Douglas provider of finance and wealth solutions has appointed a new chief people and culture officer.
IFGL has appointed Helen Thornton to the role and she will join the firm’s executive team in a move the company say will help further strengthen its commitment to a people‑led culture.
A spokesperson for the Cooil Road firm said: ‘Helen’s role will be central as the organisation continues to evolve, with a focus on empowerment and strengthening the experience of colleagues and customers, while supporting the wider communities in which IFGL operates.
‘She brings extensive senior leadership experience, including serving as chief people officer at IWP UK, UK People Director at Lowell, and Group HR director at Cognita Schools and International Personal Finance.
‘She previously held senior roles at National Express and GNER, having started her career at British Airways.’
The company’s chief executive, Rob Allen, welcomed the appointment: ‘I’m delighted to announce the appointment of Helen as our new chief people and culture officer.
‘Helen and her team will play a pivotal role in IFGL’s future growth.
‘She is an exceptional leader, and I’m looking forward to working alongside her through this period of change and growth.’
Speaking about her appointment, Helen added: ‘I’m thrilled to be joining IFGL.
‘It’s already clear that the organisation is driven by the passion, commitment and loyalty of colleagues across the business.
‘I’m looking forward to working with colleagues across IFGL as we build on our strong foundations and continue making positive change together as one team.’
