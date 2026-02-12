A Douglas firm which provides financial services to high net worth and ultra high-net worth individuals has seen one of its team promoted to the newly created role of group head of human resources.
David Karran previously served as head of HR within Boston Multi Family Office’s island team and joined Boston following the acquisition of IQE in 2020, where he had been managing director since 2001.
He is a member of the Institute of Directors and the Association of Accounting Technicians.
Commenting on his appointment, David said: ‘I am proud to take on this new role within Boston and to continue working alongside such a talented team.
‘I look forward to building on our existing strengths to develop an HR framework that supports our people, strengthens our culture, and enables the business to achieve its strategic goals.’
Chief executive of Boston Katherine Ellis added: ‘As Boston continues to build a market-leading, people-first business - expanding the scale and scope of our existing locations while exploring opportunities in new jurisdictions - David will play a key role in shaping and delivering a cohesive group-wide HR framework.
‘This will ensure that our policies, procedures, communication channels, and systems are efficient, effective, and consistent across the business.’
Aside from its Hill Street headquarters, Boston has offices in Jersey, the UK and Malta.
