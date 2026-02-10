Poet and musician Annie Kissack will explore the mysterious world of Manx fairy lore in an upcoming talk for Rushen Heritage Trust, asking the intriguing question: ‘Do the Fairies sing in Manx?’
The event takes place at 7.30pm on Monday, March 2, at the Erin Arts Centre in Port Erin, and promises an evening rich in folklore, music and the Manx language.
The talk will delve into the traditions surrounding the Mooinjer Veggey (the ‘Little People’ of Manx folklore) and examine how stories and music connected with them have travelled through generations.
Annie is well known across the Isle of Man as a poet, musician and tireless advocate for Manx culture.
A former teacher at the Manx language primary school Bunscoill Ghaelgagh, she was appointed the 5th Manx Bard in 2018.
She has published two poetry collections, the most recent, ‘A Suggestion of Wrens’, was released in November last year.
Alongside her literary work, Annie has made a significant contribution to Manx music.
She has written and arranged both traditional and original songs for the Manx choir Caarjyn Cooidjagh, which she also directs.
In recognition of her outstanding work in promoting Manx culture, she was awarded the RBV (Reih Bleeaney Vanannan) Award in 2025.
Speaking about the forthcoming talk, Annie said: ‘Like stories, music travels down many routes to reach us. What do we know about Manx fairy music and how do we know it?
‘Who were the fortunate few who ventured out into the wilds to find it and bring it home?’
She added that the evening would be ‘a miscellany of folklore, music and the Manx language – featuring some real, live fairy music.’
The talk is supported by charity Culture Vannin as part of Blein ny Gaelgey – Year of the Manx Language 2026, highlighting the continuing importance of Manx language and heritage on the Island.
Tickets cost £7, or £5 for Friends of Rushen Heritage Trust, and are available via the Erin Arts Centre Ticketsource website, from Bridge Bookshop in Port Erin (cash only), or from the Rushen Heritage Centre on Bridson Street, which is open on Monday afternoons only during the winter months.
The event is part of Rushen Heritage Trust’s 2025–26 season of talks.
Remaining dates include April 13, when Dr Fenella Bazin will speak on ‘Gods, dragons and the Natural World: The art of the Vikings’, and May 18, featuring Cathy Clucas on ‘Gaelgeyryn of Rushen: Past, present and future’.
For further details, contact RHT co-ordinator John Quirk at [email protected] or by telephone on 464634.
