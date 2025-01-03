From the intricacies of consent to data subject access requests and the experiences of modern slavery on our doorstep, a thought-provoking agenda made the DQ Regulatory Update Seminar a compelling event.
Attended by more than 100 invited delegates, the recent conference at the Comis Hotel provided a cross-industry platform for a morning of knowledge-packed sessions and actionable advice from influential figures in the compliance and legal community.
An exclusive event for clients, it was organised by the firm’s Regulatory & Compliance Advisory team.
Among the speakers was a member of the DQ team, Senior Regulatory and Compliance Advisor Kathryn Sharman, who reflected on a significant UK data protection judgment and explored how to balance the competing rights of individuals in responding to data subject access requests.
That session was preceded by a presentation from London-based barrister Pavlos Panayi KC who outlined the intricacies of consent.
A specialist in business crime, bribery and corruption; financial regulatory and international criminal law, he spoke about the risk of tipping off and how to manage the process, including the role of Artificial Intelligence.
Another informative session was led by local advocate Maria Bridson, who has determinedly campaigned for the preservation of human rights and the protection of the vulnerable in modern slavery cases in the Island.
Representing Bridson Halsall Advocates, Maria shared some of what she has encountered in providing legal representation to those who are marginalised, often working without financial compensation. Her work has given people the chance to rebuild their lives free from exploitation and abuse.
The final session of the seminar saw financial crime lawyer, Ben Cooper, address the potential implications of the UK Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Act for the Isle of Man.
A member of TLT’s economic crime compliance team, he explained what firms need to know and how they should be prepared.
DQ’s Head of Regulatory & Compliance Services, Sinead O’Connor, thanked both the speakers and attendees.
‘It is now a decade since our R&C department was formed, during which time we have supported a variety of clients with specialist advice across a range of areas.
‘In fact, the number of business professionals who attended this seminar speaks volumes for both the respect in which our team - with more than 40 years of compliance experience in the financial services sector - is held, as well as our professional counterparts, both on and off Island, who joined us.
‘Together we shared a knowledge of critical topics and connected with others who also share a commitment to addressing them. To have such expertise and high-calibre speakers in one room was truly invaluable.’
Kathryn added: ‘In today's dynamic business environment, to be able to bring together compliance, risk and legal professionals in one place to collaborate, share insights and best practices, as well as explore the latest trends in ethics and compliance, was both enlightening and rewarding.
‘The event highlighted the trust our clients place in high quality, experience led, practical and pragmatic compliance advice.’
In her closing remarks, Sinead officially welcomed Caitlin Gelder to DQ’s Regulatory & Compliance advisory team as a Regulatory and Compliance Advisor.
She said her industry experience, passion for compliance and self-motivation made her an ideal asset to the team.