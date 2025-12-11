The beginning of December is when the Good Grief Trust holds its National Grief Awareness week, timed to coincide with a season that is synonymous both with joy and sadness.
The absence of family and friends, or a beloved pet, can cast a shadow on festivities for many people, when there’s an expectation that we should all be happy and merry.
Understanding that it’s okay to grieve, and allowing yourself the space to feel sad, is an important step in the healing process.
There are some coping strategies that may help, such as creating a memorial (a photo collage or a memory box), planting a tree or a rose bush in your pet’s memory, lighting a candle in their honour, putting their collar on the Christmas tree, and talking to others about your loss.
Don’t lock away grief, and don’t feel under pressure to ‘put it in perspective’ because ‘it’s only an animal’ and ‘you can simply get another one’.
Express how you feel, and work through your emotions with someone you trust. Sharing stories about your pet can be a therapeutic way to celebrate their life and keep their memory alive during the festive season.
More specific advice about how to cope with the loss of a pet can be found on the Blue Cross’s website www.bluecross-.org.uk/pet-bereavement-and-pet-loss. You can also call their bereavement support service between 8.30am and 8.30pm on 0800 096 6606.
But please don’t let the thought of having to deal with grief put you off adopting – the rewards of pet ownership far exceed the hardships.
And if you have recently lost a beloved pet, please don’t think it’s disrespectful to them if you want to fill the gap they have left in your life with another animal.
An animal like Staffie-cross Una, perhaps.
She would more than fill a gap left by another dog, with her boundless energy and zest for life.
She’s just turned two years old and so is moving out of puppy hood.
She’s confident, loving and full of cheeky charm – always up for fun, walks and playtime. Una adores people and forms strong bonds, true to her Staffie roots, and she will need a new home where someone is around most of the time to help her feel secure.
For all that Una loves people, she doesn’t get along with cats or small animals, and she can be hit and miss with other dogs. She is strong on the lead and so her new owner will need to be confident and able to continue with her training.
As mentioned in last week’s article, at this time of year we only facilitate adoptions when a very low-key Christmas is on the cards for prospective new owners.
Establishing routines and boundaries, in a calm and stress-free environment, is the best way to bring a new pet into your life.
But you can still come and meet our dogs, cats and small animals during the festive season if you intend to adopt in the New Year.
Meeting a dog is by appointment only and is very easy to arrange by emailing the kennels team on [email protected] or by calling 851672 (option one). Our cats and small animals can be viewed from 1pm to 4pm every day except Mondays and Thursdays.
Even if you’re not in a position to adopt an animal, you can solve a Christmas present problem for an animal-loving family member or friend with our ‘sponsor a pen’ scheme.
For only £100 you can choose a pen, have a plaque placed on it with the wording of your choice, and you will receive a personalised certificate which you can wrap up and give as a gift if you so wish.
For more details please visit our website www.manxspca.com and key ‘sponsor a pen’ into the search box; or contact [email protected].