Ellan Vannin Fuels (EVF) has announced it is trialling body-worn cameras for its staff.
The company hopes the move will help deter incidents of abuse and shop theft and will be used at the 24-hour Peel Road petrol station from next week.
If the trial proves successful the cameras, which also record audio, could be rolled out to its other outlets across the island. The cameras have a forward-facing screen so customers can see what is been recorded.
EVF announced the move in a question and answer style post on social media.
It said: ‘While incidents of verbal abuse or shoplifting are extremely rare, these measures will serve as a deterrent.
‘The cameras will only record when manually activated. Our team is trained to inform customers when recording is in progress.’
The company says the camera footage could be used for evidence against suspected drunk drivers.
It said: ‘EVF operates a zero tolerance policy towards suspect drink and drug drivers, and we will report to the Isle of Man Constabulary’s roads policing unit.
‘Police can request this data [from the camera recording] in the event of an incident, which can be potentially used in court.’
EVF says that once the trial is complete, it will have a look to see if it can and should be continued and rolled out elsewhere,
It said: ‘After the trial is completed, we will assess the results and make a decision based on the feedback received.’
In comments on the Facebook post, EVF explained that the camera will not be on continuously but will only be switched on when an incident develops.
It said: ‘They will only be activated in the event of an incident. We already have great coverage from CCTV, although these will provide additional coverage when required including audio.’