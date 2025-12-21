An Isle of Man finance firm has unveiled the transformation of its Douglas head office, with the office redevelopment rounding off a year of expansion, awards and community work for the business.
The Capital International Group has completed a major refit of Capital House on Circular Road, following works which began in 2024. The project has seen the building redesigned as a modern, high-quality workspace, supporting both client-facing activity and day-to-day working for staff.
The refurbished headquarters spans more than 20,000 sq ft across four floors and has been reconfigured to create a more collaborative working environment while making better use of the available space. The office layout has been opened up to increase the number of workstations and encourage interaction between teams.
The most significant changes have been made on the ground floor, which has been completely redesigned to include a new reception area, work café, client suite, meeting rooms and a flexible conference space. The firm said the changes were intended to enhance the experience for both staff and clients.
Capital International said the investment reflected its long-standing approach of reinvesting in its infrastructure to ensure its premises remain contemporary and efficient, while supporting future growth. The company added that the refurbishment underlined its long-term commitment to the Isle of Man, reinforcing its local presence while continuing to support its wider international operations from the island.
Chairman Anthony Long said the aim was to create a space that reflected the business’s values and way of working.
‘Our goal was to create a space that truly reflects who we are as a business – modern, collaborative, and client-focused,’ he said. ‘This investment is about more than bricks and mortar; it’s about providing an environment where our people can thrive and where clients feel welcome and valued.’
The completion of the office development comes at the end of a busy year for the Douglas-headquartered firm.
Recently, Capital International Limited received regulatory approval from the Dubai Financial Services Authority to operate an office within the Dubai International Financial Centre, marking a further step in its international expansion alongside existing operations in South Africa and Jersey.
Commercial director David Noon said at the time that having a presence on the ground was key to building strong relationships in the region and supporting business partners more effectively.
Managing director Gavin Parry described the move into Dubai as a natural progression for the company, reflecting its focus on long-term growth and close collaboration with intermediaries.
Closer to home, Capital International was also named Business of the Year at the Media Isle of Man Awards for Excellence, recognising its performance over the past 12 months. The ceremony, held at the Villa Marina, celebrated leading Manx businesses and community initiatives.
The firm has also continued its charitable work, with employees recently completing the final visit of a three-year partnership supporting the Huruma Orphanage in Tanzania, which raised more than £94,000 and helped the organisation become financially self-sufficient.