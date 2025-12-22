Paul Fielding, 41, appeared before the Court of General Gaol Delivery earlier this month having previously pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of the class B drug.
The magistrates court previously heard that police executed a search warrant at a property at Erin Crescent in Port Erin, where Fielding lives, on April 23.
His mobile phone was seized and analysed with numerous messages found using drug terminology linking the defendant to supplying cannabis, between May 20 in 2024 and April 23, 2025.
At the Court of General Gaol Delivery, Fielding’s case was adjourned for a social enquiry report and sentencing was adjourned until February 12, 2026.