An island business leader has achieved the challenge of a lifetime – reaching the summit of Mount Kilimanjaro, Africa’s highest peak at 19,341 feet.
In the process, David Parker, raised £1,000 for island dementia charity Forget Me Not.
David, who is managing director at Douglas-based Purple Accounts Isle of Man, was inspired to take on the challenge at an entrepreneur conference hosted by a retired RAF fighter jet pilot who had tackled the climb herself.
Spurred on by her story, David made a commitment to step out of his comfort zone and attempt the iconic climb last month.
On sharing the news at home, his two daughters Annabelle and Georgina instantly signed up to join him on the adventure.
In the four months leading up to the climb, the family embarked on intensive training. This included hikes ranging from 12 to 37 kilometres, scaling Snaefell and tackling Scafell Pike in England. However, nothing could truly prepare them for the altitude of Kilimanjaro.
The adventure began on September 6 in Tanzania. Over several days, the group trekked through rainforest, alpine desert, and barren volcanic landscapes, reaching the summit base late on Friday evening.
With only a couple of hours’ rest, they began their final ascent at 11pm, climbing through the night across scree and ice. As dawn broke, the family witnessed the sun rising behind them before reaching Gilman’s Point and eventually Uhuru Peak – the highest point in Africa.
David recalls: ‘It was the toughest thing I’ve ever done. The exhaustion was overwhelming, but seeing the sunrise and finally reaching the summit was beyond words. Sharing that moment with my daughters made it even more emotional and unforgettable.’
The descent proved equally gruelling, requiring a further 35 kilometres of trekking before returning to the starting point by Sunday afternoon.
What began as a personal challenge soon became a fundraising mission.
After being asked if he was climbing for charity, David chose to support a dementia-related charity – a cause close to his heart and to many families across the Isle of Man.
The funds raised from this adventurous pursuit will provide support which means specialist dementia nurses can provide a lifeline for more families affected by dementia.
David added: ‘So many people are touched by dementia, including my own family. I’m delighted that through this challenge we’ve been able to raise funds to help provide much-needed support for others living with the condition.’
Founded in 2007, Purple Accounts is a family-run firm led by David and wife Helen.
Together with their team, they support entrepreneurs and small business owners across the Isle of Man and the UK.
- Share your workplace news with us! Whether it's achievements, events, or milestones, we’d love to feature it in our newspapers and websites. Email details to [email protected], and don’t forget to include your phone number so we can verify information quickly. Help us highlight your workplace’s successes!