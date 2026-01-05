A man has been fined £200 for breaching a licensing ban for a third time.
Ryan Kneen, of Strang Close, Strang, appeared before Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood on December 16, admitting the offence.
Kneen, 35, was given a three year licensing ban in June 2023 at the Court of General Gaol Delivery.
He said: ‘This is my medicine. I need it as I have a broken foot and it takes the pain away.’
Defence advocate Kaitlyn Shimmin said Kneen was engaging with the Drug and Alcohol Team.
He must also pay £50 prosecution costs.